Who is Amalek, the ancient ancestor of the wicked Haman? Why are we commanded never to forget that we must blot out his memory? Why does G-d call this "His" battle, and what is the Torah’s intention in the mysterious words "there is a hand upon the throne?"

This week’s Jerusalem Lights podcast #196 reflects on this Shabbat’s special Torah reading of "Remembrance", and shares some amazing insights from the Scroll of Esther that touch upon past and present variations of the Amalekite spirit.

Jim Long and Rabbi Chaim Richman help us prepare to receive the light of Purim, drawing contemporary parallels from the story of Purim that resound with a startling modern-day wakeup call.