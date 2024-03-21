A Palestinian Arab man who was planning a suicide bombing attack in the "immediate time-frame" was arrested near Jericho, security officials announced this evening (Thursday).

Border Police officers acting on intelligence provided by the Shin Bet carried out the arrest before the bombing plot could be carried out.

An undercover force operated in the Aqbat Jabr camp near Jericho. The officers approached the suspect's home. Upon seeing them, the suspect attempted to flee and was apprehended after a brief pursuit.

During the operation, gunmen opened fire on and threw explosives at the police forces, prompting them to return fire. Three terrorists were neutralized and one was reportedly killed.

The suspect was transferred to the Shin Bet for questioning.

This is the second time this month that a terrorist plot to carry out a suicide bombing in the near future was stopped. Ten days ago, it was reported that Muhammad Jabar, a resident of Jenin, was eliminated in the town of Zeita while on his way to Israel in order to carry out a suicide attack.