מנתח בכיר מחברון נעצר בחשד להסתה נגד ישראל צילום: דוברות המשטרה

A Hebron doctor was arrested on suspicion of serious incitement in an operation by Border Police officers.

Dr. Rashid al-Zaro worked as a senior surgeon at the Hebron hospital and formerly had a permit to work in Israel that was revoked by the Civil Administration. Prior to the revocation of his work permit, he worked at Ichilov Medical Center in Tel Aviv, and used the permit to enter Israel illegally.

Al-Zaro was arrested for publishing posts praising and celebrating the October 7th massacre and calls for the destruction of the State of Israel on social media.

Al-Zaro was transferred to the Border Police for further investigation.