Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion responded to the request of the families of the hostages to change the name of the planned Purim "Adeloyada" parade in the city to "Purim United" and to decrease the volume of the music at the event.

City Hall stated: "The Purim march that will take place this coming Monday, Shushan Purim, in the streets of the capital, is meant to maintain the mental resilience of the children of Israel and to give them a space to rejoice, even in the complex reality we live in. It will be held with music, the volume and content of which was decided together with the families of the hostages."

Mayor Moshe Lion opened the meeting by getting to know the participants, explained the process that led the Jerusalem Municipality and the cultural institutions to hold the Purim march, was attentive to the families' claims, and emphasized that everyone identifies with the sorrow, pain, and strong prayer for the speedy return of the hostages.

After that, he added: "Jerusalem is the capital of Israel, of all its citizens and residents, and is a beacon directed light on the struggle to bring back the hostages and it, like all of Israel, embraces the families, stands with them, and will do everything to assist the return of their loved ones, as fast as possible."