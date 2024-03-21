קבר מרדכי ואסתר באיראן צילום: ללא קרדיט

Iran's Chief Rabbi, Rabbi Yehuda Gerami, visited the graves of the heroes from the Purim story, Mordecai and Esther, in the Iranian city of Hamdan on Thursday together with members of the local Jewish community.

The members of the Iranian Jewish community visit the grave site to pray every year on the Fast of Esther, a day believed to have special merits.

In recent months, the site has suffered attacks, including a fire, by protesters who were enraged that the authorities protect the site. The rabbi and his entourage were surprised to see a Palestinian flag flying outside the gravesite complex.

It should be noted that the local authorities protect the site and have not given in to calls by extremists to nationalize the site.

In October, after the war in Gaza began, extremists in the region requested to change the status of the holy site from private to public, baselessly claiming that the move had the support of the Jews of Iran.

The request came two days after protesters burned an Israeli flag outside the site.

Extremist protesters demanded the building be turned into "a museum of the crimes of the Zionist regime" and to open a PR firm with the "Palestinian resistance forces."

At the time, Jewish Iranian MP Dr. Homayoun Sameyah sent a letter to the Iranian government asking for the authorities' protection.