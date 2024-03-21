Jews worldwide read the story of Eli Abraham*, a young boy on costly life-sustaining treatment. With the Purim deadline coming up early next week, Rabbi Zilberman is reaching out to Jews worldwide to help provide funds and gifts to 40 struggling families, including the Abrahams.

The Abrahams have made their story public. Their son has been awaiting surgery for several months, and is slated to wait for several more months. Every month costs the parents tens of thousands of shekel, and understandably, the parents are drained, financially and emotionally. Their public plea for help moved hundreds of Jews.

Rabbi Zilberman shared, “I’m going to be giving out gifts and funds on Purim to 40 families going through intense suffering. Every bit of help they get goes far. The Abrahams in particular desperately need the help, but I'm running on a tight deadline in order to collect funds before Purim.”

He ends with a call to the public, “The more people give before Purim, the more help we can give the Abrahams and the rest of the families. I’m relying on the public to make this happen. Will you help the Abrahams and 39 other families with me?”

Readers can contribute to the Purim distribution by donating to the campaign, impacting 40 Israeli families.

CLICK HERE TO DONATE BEFORE PURIM