כוחות צוות הקרב של יחידת אגוז בשכונת 'חמד' צילום: דובר צה"ל

Directed by IDF intelligence and the ISA, the Commando Brigade’s troops executed targeted raids on approximately 100 structures in the Hamad area of Khan Yunis, locating several weapons and eliminating dozens of terrorists.

During the operation, the soldiers encountered armed terrorists who barricaded themselves on various floors of the buildings in the area and eliminated them in close-quarters combat.

In one particular instance, a terrorist was identified using an IDF drone. The terrorist was eliminated.

המחבל זוהה על ידי הרחפן צילום: דובר צה"ל

The soldiers also apprehended dozens of terrorists who surrendered themselves and transferred them for further investigation.

The operation was carried out in close cooperation with the Israeli Air Force, which struck terror targets in preparation for the maneuver in support of the ground forces.