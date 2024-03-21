The Supreme Court has decided that lesbian partners can now register as the parents of a child.

Until now, the Population and Immigration Authority has only issued documents listing the biological mother.

The court case meant the rejection of the Authority's claim that official documents should only show the biological parents. Instead, the court decided that it would be in the best interests of the child to allow both women to be registered as parents.

A similar decision was made in 2018 regarding pairs of men who wish to adopt together.