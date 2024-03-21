עקירת עצים בנוקדים באדיבות המצלם

Dozens of Border Police officers made their way to the town of Nokdim, in Judea, to remove trees from the center of the town.

A large number of residents of the town gathered and attempted to prevent the removal, but were kept away by the officers.

Footage of the incident shows one of the officers throwing an elderly man to the ground.

MK Simcha Rothman denounced the operation: “Don't believe anyone who tells you that the IDF doesn't have enough manpower. Defense Minister Gallant sent 30 soldiers and officers in the middle of a fast to uproot a few trees in Nokdim. A few meters from here, the Palestinian Authority is building an entire city in the middle of a nature preserve in violation of the Oslo Accords, and the Civil Administration does nothing. We have gone completely crazy!”