Recent public pressure to change the legislation around the draft laws has led to a novel and encompassing agreement among the parties creating the law to include economic sanctions. In the past, such sanctions have been a point of conflict with the haredi representatives involved in creating the draft law.

In first editions of the law, one such clause is entitled "negative incentives." This indicates that there will not only be benefits for those who enlist, but economic sanctions against those who do not. Extreme attention is being given to what those negative incentives might include, as well as ways in which the funds might the counterbalanced by other government subsidies.

Israel Hayom reports that according to those involved in drafting the law, the economic sanctions will have extensive and unprecedented implications, as well as the support of the haredi parties.

Additionally, the decision being compiled is expected to include commitments from the haredi parties that draft levels in their communities, whether to the IDF or National Service, will significantly increase over several years. No specific numbers have been given thus far.

Prime Minister Netanyahu's bloc continues to negotiate with that of National Unity leader Benny Gantz. On Wednesday, Minister Hili Tropper met former Minister Ariel Atias, who is representing Shas in the negotiations. There is still no significant progress, and the main point of conflict is the demand that a single entity be established to classify the youth for national or military service, with only a certain percentage being allowed to remain in yeshivas to learn.

The haredim are unwilling to accept a limitation on the number of students allowed to remain in yeshivas, and have demanded that any haredi youth be eligible to choose to study and yeshiva. They likewise demand that the choice not be made by any draft office or the IDF. They have been flexible on the idea that any student not learning should enlist or undertake National Service, subject to certain conditions.

The meeting between Tropper and Atias serves as the continuation of a larger meeting held on Monday between Defense Minister Gallant, Benny Gantz, Aryeh Deri, Atias, Gadi Eizenkot, and Tropper. The meeting took place after Gantz refused to meet with Netanyahu because such a meeting would be "irrelevant." The government has been attempting to reach agreements with his party.

Gallant has recently surprised the Cabinet by demanding that any law on the subject have the approval of Gantz’s party as well, including laws being put forward by other ministries or the Prime Minister's Office.

The Supreme Court has demanded and answer on the subject from the State before the 27th of March. The government decision is intended to allow a legal compromise that will push off drafting haredim until at least July, but at the same time present the fundamentals of a draft law to secure additional time from the Supreme Court.

The Attorney General has announced to the government that due to the lack of a legal framework exempting haredim, she could defend the government in the Supreme Court in an attempt to prevent legally coerced immediate enlistment, but only if the government decides to extend the decision that is expected to expire at the end of March. The Attorney General has also stated that such a decision is expected to allow continued funding for haredi yeshivas for several months, until a complete legal compromise has been established.