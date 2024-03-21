תיעוד מתקיפת צה"ל ברצועה דובר צה"ל

The IDF and ISA are continuing precise operational activity in the Shifa Hospital area while preventing harm to civilians, patients, medical teams, and medical equipment.

Since Wednesday, more than 50 terrorists were eliminated during exchanges of fire, and terrorist infrastructure and weapons storage facilities were located. Since the start of the operation, over 140 terrorists have been eliminated in the area of the hospital.

In addition, IDF troops are continuing to operate in central Gaza, eliminating approximately 20 terrorists over the past day.

Two terrorists were identified observing a tank located near the troops, after which they were eliminated during a precise airstrike.

IDF troops are also operating in the area of Al-Qarara in northern Khan Yunis. The troops eliminated terrorists that approached them, destroyed dozens of terrorist infrastructure, and identified and struck a launch pit in the area.

The operational activity in Al-Qarara began with a series of IAF strikes in the area and is currently ongoing with IAF support. During the operation, several terrorists were eliminated and terror targets were destroyed.