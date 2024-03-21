IDF soldiers on Thursday morning opened fire and neutralized a suspect who arrived at the Elazar junction in Gush Etzion, after a knife was found in his possession during a search.

The suspect is receiving medical treatment. The incident is being investigated.

On Tuesday, two Shin Bet operatives were wounded in a shooting attack between the Gush Etzion Junction and Migdal Oz.

The two were evacuated to the hospital for treatment. The terrorist was neutralized.

About a week ago, two Palestinian Arab terrorists approximately 18 years of age were arrested on suspicion of planning to carry out an attack against Jews in the community of Kfar Eldad in Gush Etzion.

The community’s security patrol identified the two and arrested them. The two were armed with a large knife and a sword.

The two terrorists were handed over to the security forces for investigation. No injuries were reported.