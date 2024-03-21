The United States on Wednesday imposed new sanctions on three procurement networks that are supporting Iran’s ballistic missile, nuclear and defense programs, the Treasury Department said in a statement quoted by Reuters.

According to the statement, the networks — based in Iran, Turkey, Oman and Germany – had procured carbon fiber, epoxy resins and other missile-applicable goods.

“Through complex covert procurement networks, Iran seeks to supply rogue actors around the world with weapons systems that fuel conflict and risk countless civilian lives,” said Brian Nelson, undersecretary of the Treasury for terrorism and financial intelligence.

Wednesday’s sanctions come more than a month after the US imposed sanctions targeting Iran's ballistic missile and drone procurement programs as well as officials it said were involved in hacking US infrastructure.

This past October, the Biden administration unveiled new sanctions targeting Iran’s ballistic missile and drone programs.

Iran has regularly carried out ballistic missile tests in recent years, raising the ire of Western powers, who said the tests are a violation of UN Security Council resolution 2231.

The resolution, which enshrined the 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and world powers, says Iran is “called upon” to refrain for up to eight years from work on ballistic missiles designed to deliver nuclear weapons.

Iran has long denied that its ballistic missiles violate this UN resolution.