The IDF on Wednesday night launched an operation at the Nur Shams refugee camp, east of Tulkarm.

“Security forces are conducting a counterterrorism operation in Nur Shams. During the operation, an aircraft struck two terrorists who posed an immediate threat to the forces,” the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said.

The operation at Nur Shams comes hours after an IDF unmanned aircraft struck a vehicle in Jenin, eliminating four Islamic Jihad terrorists.

One of the terrorists who were eliminated was Ahmad Barakat, who murdered Meir Tamari in the shooting attack in Hermesh last May.

Muhammad Shuakhin, an Islamic Jihad commander of terrorist infrastructure in the area of Jenin, as well as two other operatives, were also struck.

Meanwhile, the IDF continues operating at the Shifa Hospital in Gaza.

As part of the searches at the hospital, the forces located 11 million shekels that were earmarked for terrorism.

During the operation, approximately 3,700 Gazans passed through the checkpoint near the hospital and from there moved south, of which over 300 suspects were apprehended.

Among them are dozens of senior terrorists and those with key positions.