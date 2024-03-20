Defense Minister Gallant will travel to the US, among other things, to discuss the speeding up of weapons shipments that are supposed to arrive in Israel, Kan News reported.

Security officials recently warned the government that in order to be ready for fighting in Rafah and the north at the same time - the supply of additional weapons of various types is required.

Two delegations of senior officials from Israel will visit Washington next week against the backdrop of tensions with the Biden Administration over the war in Gaza and Israel's intention to operate in Rafah. The delegation agreed upon by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu with American President Joe Biden includes Minister Ron Dermer and the National Security Advisor Tzachi Hanegbi.

A delegation led by Defense Minister Yoav Galant will arrive separately for work talks in Washington. Galant will be accompanied by the Director General of the Ministry of Defense Eyal Zamir and other senior officials from the Ministry of Defense.

Israeli officials fear that the United States would delay arms shipments, due to the significant criticism directed from within the Democratic Party of the IDF's activities in the Gaza Strip and the expansion of the fighting to the Rafah area.

Every shipment of ammunition and armaments from the USA to Israel must receive the approval of the American Congress. At the beginning of the war, the Israeli security establishment had open approvals to use, so the rate of arrival of American aid was extremely fast.

A significant portion of the approvals have already been used and the US Congress will have to re-authorize new arms transfer deals: a process that includes debates in Congress and a hearing before the approval can be made.

Yesterday, the Canadian government announced it would cease arms exports to Israel.