The 401st Brigade combat team together with Shayetet 13, soldiers of the Duvdevan Unit, and ISA forces under the command of the 162nd Division continue operations at the Shifa Hospital.

As part of the searches at the hospital, the forces located 11 million shekels in USD and Jordanian Dinars that were earmarked for terrorism.

During the operation, approximately 3,700 Gazans passed through the checkpoint near the hospital and from there moved south, of which over 300 suspects were apprehended.

Among them are dozens of senior terrorists and those with key positions.

Last night, IDF forces and the Coordination and Liaison Administration to Gaza in COGAT coordinated and supplied a fuel truck and a humanitarian aid truck to the civilian population, which included about 1,800 liters of water and food totaling approximately 3.8 tons.