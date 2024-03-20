Bat Galim and Ofir Shaer, the parents of Gil-Ad Shaer, who head the SonShine organization in his memory, reacted to the arrest of the terrorist who planned the kidnapping and murder of the kidnapping and murder of their son and two other teens in 2014.

"A decade after the loss of our dear son with Eyal Yifrah and Naftali Fraenkel, we congratulate the arrest of the terrorist who planned the abduction and murder of our dear boys. The people are in a period of enlightening the truth and achieving justice, and this is the time for justice to prevail. Justice is destined to come to light and the heroic IDF soldiers and all the security forces are doing this valiantly," the parents stated.

They added, "We don't deal with terrorists and death, but rather with life, unity, the will that our son and all of the fallen over the years left. Now we have the privilege to send thousands of mishloach manot (Purim gifts) as part of the Connection initiative to our brothers and sisters in the diaspora on behalf of the soldiers and commanders of the IDF for their unlimited support and love for our soldiers and the State of Israel, that is the victory of the light over the dark, the pure love over pure hate.

"Our joy comes from catching our enemies who wish to harm us, from our choosing life, and from the fact that they won't harm more Jews. The existence of the people of Israel and its eternal life are the greatest joy, the parents emphasized.

"The arrest of the Hamas terrorists proves that 'I pursued my enemies and overtook them and I did not turn back till I destroyed them.' As citizens of the state, we are strengthened by the feeling of certainty that our hands will reach all those who lifted a hand and had the gall to hurt us. Our personal security gets stronger knowing that there will be no terrorists whom we won't settle the score with. All of our enemies should know that we will reach each and every one of them," the two concluded.