משפחות החטופים חילקו משלוחי מנות לחברי הכנסת מטה משפחות החטופים

The families of the hostages being held in Gaza by Hamas arrived at the Knesset on Wednesday with 120 mishloach manot (traditional Purim food gifts) wrapped in yellow ribbons, which they distributed to Knesset Members with the blessing of "Chag Sameach" (Happy Holiday).

Breaking the Purim tradition, the mishloach manot, which usually consists of sweets given to loved ones, contained a quarter pita, a spoonful of cheese, and two olives – the amount of food that the hostages have been receiving for 166 days.

"It won't be a joyous Purim if they don't return," the families noted.

חילי טרופר מקבל את המארז מטה משפחות החטופים

Most MKs accepted the mishloach manot and spoke with the families of the hostages, hearing their personal stories.

The organizers of the initiative noted that some MKs completely ignored the family members of the hostages who approached them with the mishloach manot.

They stated that the next time they come to the Knesset, they will receive attention from each of the 120 Knesset Members who are responsible for bringing their loved ones home.

credit: מטה משפחות החטופים

credit: מטה משפחות החטופים

credit: מטה משפחות החטופים