I reach out to you with a heavy heart following the October 7th tragedy, a day that saw the merciless murder of over 1,200 innocent Israelis, and the abduction of over 250 Israelis and others into the dark tunnels of Gaza. More than five months have passed and 134 of our brothers and sisters are still in captivity.

Our response as a nation is unequivocal — a war to reclaim our security. We fight for three resolute goals: the eradication of Hamas, the return of every abductee, and the banishment of terror from Gaza. Our battle will not wane until these objectives are secured.

Alarmingly, since that harrowing day, Anti-Semitism has surged globally, targeting not just Israel but Jewish communities everywhere. The intimidation faced by many who are now fearful to reveal their Jewish identity is unacceptable. It is a stark reminder that our right to self-defense and existence is being challenged. We cannot stand idle and rely on others to combat for us.

In the face of this, I propose the formation of a unified global advocacy front. This coalition will combat Anti-Semitism and the vilification of Israel and Jews worldwide across all media fronts, enlisting Israeli citizens, our government, the Diaspora, friends of Israel and the Jewish world, and international allies. Your participation is vital; together, we can overcome the hate that seeks to divide and weaken us as a nation.

Our unity and resolve define us, especially in the face of adversity. It's the strength found in our solidarity that will guide us through this storm. As we forge ahead, let us be guided by the enduring wisdom of our sages: "כל ישראל ערבים זה לזה" — "All of Israel are responsible for one another". We are all united in our cause and firm in the justice of our path.

Sincerely,

Israel Katz, Minister of Foreign Affairs