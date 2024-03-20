Education Minister Yoav Kisch announced today (Wednesday) that the Israel Prize will be awarded this year as usual in all the different categories, walking back his previous decision to cancel the awards ceremony during the war.

Kisch made the announcement following a meeting with Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara, who said that she would not defend his original decision before the Supreme Court.

"Given the situation in which the attorney general does not protect my position in court, and in order not to create an unnecessary fight and discussion when the result in the legal aspect is clear and known in advance, I chose to change the initial decision and award the Israel Awards in the various categories, alongside the prize in the Revival category, on the upcoming Independence Day," Kisch said.

He added, "It is clear to everyone that we do not have the luxury of further unnecessary debates within us, and the aspiration that each and every one of us should have is for widespread unity."

However, he noted that "naturally, this year's ceremony will be held in a different format, with the main weight being given to the events of the Swords of Iron War. As I made clear a long time ago, all the winners who will be recommended by the committees in the various categories will receive the awards, but instead of them being awarded as proposed next year after the war , they will be awarded this year."

"I intend, in consultation with the profession's officials, to examine giving the winners, who wish to do so, the possibility of postponing the awarding of the award to them from this year to the next year. Today I will inform the award committees of the instruction to continue their work and forward their recommendations accordingly," he announced.

"We are in the days of fighting, bereavement, and worry for our brothers and sisters who are still in captivity. Especially in these days it is clear that any debate that does not contribute to the just war we are waging should disappear from the public discourse. We all believe in the justice of our path and I do not call for unity but for unity and friendship. The right thing to do at this time is to continue to act in this manner in every way until the complete victory and the return of all the hostages to their homes safely and quickly," Kisch concluded.