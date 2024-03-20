Boys from an elementary school in Jerusalem belonging to the anti-Zionist Satmar Hassidic sect marched through the city on Wednesday wearing Purim costumes protesting the enlistment of haredim in the IDF.

The boys wore shirts with the words: "Enlistment or the gallows? Our answer is the gallows," and, "We'll die and not enlist."

Each boy also carried a miniature gallows complete with a noose. The costumes caused controversy on social media and many responded harshly to the act.

The founder of "Teachers Lead Change" Tal Luria wrote: "There are no words to describe how sick this is, how immoral this is, how messed up this is. We protect them, they think we want to kill them."

One social media user wondered, "What is this terrible thing? How does this happen in Israel and go by quietly?"

Another wrote, "If the State of Israel wants to survive, it has to dive head-first into this education system that teaches children anarchy and death."

He added: "Just like Hamas summer camps that teach children that the murder of Jews is the ultimate goal and they grow up to be martyrs, here too, education that teaches small children anarchy, isolation, and death as a way of life."