Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar will step down from his position, BBC reported Wednesday.

According to BBC, Varadkar, known as the "Taoiseach" (Irish prime minister), will resign his position before the Republic of Ireland's the next general election.

Varadkar will also resign his post as leader of the Fine Gael party.

Varadkar is Ireland's youngest-ever taoiseach in 2017.

According to the Irish Examiner, Varadkar is expected to formally announce his decision within the hour.

The Examiner added that Varadkar is expected to remain in his position until his party as elected a successor.