Since the start of the war, the IDF has been acting to prevent the growth of Hezbollah in Lebanon, harming the terror group's ability to transfer weapons and attacking weapons manufacturing infrastructure.

Hezbollah bases its manufacturing infrastructure in the heart of civilian populations in southern Lebanon, in Beqaa and Beirut, and uses the Lebanese people as a human shield.

As the footage shows, the size of the attacks, the numerous secondary explosions, and the duration of the fire at the site provide additional proof of Hezbollah's system of action, in which the group stores explosives and dangerous chemicals in civilian villages.

On Tuesday night, IAF fighter planes attacked Hezbollah military structures in the areas of Ayta ash Shab, Meiss El Jabal, and Odaisseh.

The attacks were carried out in response to launches from Lebanon towards Manara in northern Israel. Two IDF soldiers suffered light and moderate injuries in the strikes.