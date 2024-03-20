President Isaac Herzog has announced his decision to honor the heroism of the hostages Yotam Haim, Samer Talalka and Alon Shamriz, who were tragically killed by IDF forces while escaping Hamas captivity. The awards will be presented to their families in a moving and unique ceremony at the President's Residence in Jerusalem.

Last December, the three hostages held by Hamas, heroically and with extraordinary determination managed to escape from their terrorist captors.

In the heart of enemy territory, they moved between buildings leaving identifying marks calling for rescue, however were tragically killed in the battlefield by incoming IDF forces.

In light of the extraordinary circumstances of this instance, the President of Israel decided to honor the determination, fortitude and special bravery they demonstrated and to award their families a unique certificate of appreciation in the name of the State of Israel.

President Herzog informed the families and the security services of his intention to award the certificates, and that he would hold a ceremony at the President's Residence at a date to be determined later.