A new banner distributed by the Mothers of IDF Soldiers organization, depicts Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar alongside Biden and Harris, highlighting that the administration’s latest actions are benefitting Hamas. ”The latest policies of the U.S. administration threaten the fight against terrorism," states the campaign.

The Mothers of IDF soldiers organization, which represents thousands IDF mothers whose sons are currently fighting on the front lines, has launched a new campaign against the policies of the Biden administration. In a new banner reminiscent of U.S. presidential election posters, President Biden and VP Harris are shown alongside a picture of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, with the message: "Don't Run With Sinwar."

This banner comes against the backdrop of the Biden administration's policies, which, the organization emphasizes, are undermining Israel's war effort. Among the policies the group is most considered about are reports that the US is considering stopping arms supplies to Israel and is attempting to prevent an Israeli operation in Rafah. The organization intends to distribute the posters in the US ahead of the presidential elections to be held this November.

"The latest policies of the Biden administration, are unfortunately strengthening Hamas in its war against Israel," say members of the Mothers of IDF Soldiers organization. "Anyone who supports the elimination of Hamas must support Israel in finishing the war. We call on President Biden and Vice President Harris to Stand with Israel and not with Sinwar. Sadly, the latest policies of the administration have led Hamas to harden its stance in hostage negotiations, and encourage the terror group to press on in the hopes of a permanent ceasefire that leaves Hamas intact. Threats to end arms shipments or applying pressure on Israel hinder our efforts to defeat Hamas. This war against terror is in the interest of the entire world, our children are fighting for the safety of the US as well,” the mothers concluded.