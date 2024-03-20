British Foreign Secretary David Cameron said that a permanent ceasefire in the Gaza Strip was "essential," but stressed that before reaching a permanent ceasefire, we must “get Hamas leaders out of Gaza; we have to dismantle the terrorist infrastructure.”

In an interview with Reuters during his visit to Thailand, Cameron said that "we must try to turn the pause into a permanent ceasefire, which will also allow the release of the hostages."

Cameron made his statement as Washington launched a new diplomatic push for a ceasefire in the nearly six-month-old war, which aims to free hostages and bring in food aid to ward off famine in the Palestinian enclave.

On this matter, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will be visiting the Middle East this week, to meet senior leaders in Egypt and Saudi Arabia to "discuss the right architecture for a lasting peace."