The Prime Minister's Office has begun holding talks with the leaders of local authorities in northern Israel, to discuss the upcoming 2024-2025 school year, Israel Hayom reported.

The expectation is that due to the ongoing war, the upcoming school year will not begin on time for residents of northern Israel, who are expected to remain in hotels even past July.

According to the report, the discussions began a few days ago, and their goal is to help prepare for the school year from a financial standpoint, including additional budgets for the extended hotel accommodations and the accommodation of residents outside their homes for a longer period of time.

If the school year does not begin in September in northern Israel, due to security concerns, there will be a need for significant financial resources. The discussion focuses on extending the residents' accommodations outside their home towns, but it is not clear what the underlying and overarching security concerns are.

The Prime Minister's Office responded: "In accordance with the instruction of the Prime Minister, we are preparing for every possibility according to the guidelines of the security bodies and in coordination with the heads of local authorities."