'Esther sent to the Rabbis: Kitvuni ledorot — Record me for all generations.'

Inspired by the courage of Esther and written in the shadow of Haman-like evil, the attached Kitvuni essays constitute Torah reflections written by women who are coping with the war instigated by Hamas on October 7.

The Torah recognizes from the outset that God’s war against Amalek-like enemies will be an eternal one, waged from one generation to the next (Shemot 17:16).

This is an ongoing war against utter evil, one that provides clarity of purpose and a steady determination to fight for the triumph of good over evil. It is in this spirit that the Kitvuni women – mothers and grandmothers of our courageous and devoted soldiers, women who were displaced from their homes on the border, women unified by concern and anxiety intertwined with abiding hope and unceasing prayer – chose to use theirexperiences and wisdom to inspire others through Torah.

I present these essays along with our collective tefillot to God that we shouldexperience success in this difficult battle and witness a true “venahafokh hu” – may Hashem transform our nation’s suffering into joy, our darkness

into light, and our troubles into redemption.

ּוְפְדּוֵיֵי ה' ְיְ ֻֻׁשבּון ּוָבָאּו ִצִּיֹון ְּבְ ִר ִ ָּנָה ְוְִׂשִ ְמְ ַחַת עֹוָלָם ַעַלֹ-רֹאָׁשָםָָׂשׂשֹון ְוְִׂשִ ְמְ ָחָה ַיִַּׂשִ יגּו ְוְָנָסּו ָיָגֹו ַוֲאֲָנָָחָה.-ישעיה ל"ה, י.

Read and reflect on this collection of short essays for Purim.

Dedicated to the memory of those who lost their lives, to the refuah sheleimah of the wounded, and to the safe return of all the hostages.