The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit confirmed on Tuesday that a cruise missile that was fired from Yemen on Sunday night fell near the city of Eilat.

“Following the incident on Sunday night regarding a suspicious aerial target that fell north of the city of Eilat, a cruise missile approached the area from the direction of the Red Sea and fell in open terrain,” the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said in a statement.

“The target was monitored by IAF troops throughout the incident. No injuries were reported and no damage was caused. The incident is under review,” it added.

The IDF said on Sunday night, when the incident initially occurred, that a suspicious aerial target had crossed into Israeli territory from the Red Sea and fell into an open area north of the city of Eilat.

In late February, sirens were sounded in the resort city of Eilat in southern Israel and the surrounding area.

After the sirens, interceptions were observed over the city. The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said that the "Arrow" Aerial Defense System successfully intercepted a launch which was identified in the area of the Red Sea and was en route to Israel.