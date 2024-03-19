The IDF Spokesperson's Unit announced that the 401st Brigade combat team, in cooperation with forces from Shayetet 13, the Duvdevan Unit under the command of the 162nd Division, and the Israel Security Agency (ISA), continue operations at the Shifa Hospital.

The forces apprehended dozens of prominent terrorists in the Hamas and Islamic Jihad terrorist organizations at the Shifa Hospital, who were involved in directing terror in Judea and Samaria, operatives in their spokesperson network, and operatives in the Rocket Unit of the Islamic Jihad terrorist organization. The suspects are being interrogated in the field by Unit 504 in the Intelligence Directorate (J2) and subsequently taken for further investigation by the unit and the ISA in Israeli territory.

Approximately 300 suspects were apprehended, and dozens of terrorists were eliminated in the operation at Shifa Hospital.