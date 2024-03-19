Canada will end arms exports to Israel, Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly told the Toronto Star today (Tuesday).

"It is a real thing," Joly said.

The announcement follows the approval by Canada’s parliament on Monday of a motion submitted by the New Democratic Party (NDP) on Palestinian statehood. The motion included calls for an immediate ceasefire to end Israel's military operations in Gaza and to end arms sales to Israel.

The motion was non-binding. Nevertheless, the Trudeau government intends to comply with it. When asked if the measures in the motion should now be considered the government's official position, Joly said it is "clearly the intent of this government."

"The two-state solution definition was really important, as of course we know that Canada, as a G7 country, is sending a message to other G7 countries," Joly said.

Ahead of the vote, Israel's Ambassador to Canada Iddo Moed spoke out against the initial version of the motion, stating that the "one-sided recognition of a Palestinian state rewards Hamas — a listed terrorist organization by the Government of Canada — for its sadistic attack."