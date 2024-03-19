A representative of the Ministry of Defense submitted reservations to the Labor and Welfare Committee against a law that would allow terror victims to sue terrorists and their senders.

According to the committee's proposal, the victims will be able to claim 75% of the compensation amounts paid to them by the state.

The representative reported that the Defense Ministry opposes advancing the bill because they expect many lawsuits to be filed, which could harm the Palestinian Authority.

MK Simcha Rothman responded: "Ridiculous! A representative of the Ministry of Defense is now submitting reservations to the Labor and Welfare Committee, about a law that would allow victims of terrorism to sue terrorists and their senders. The committee's proposal is that the victims will be able to claim 75% of the compensation amounts paid to them by the state. The Ministry of Defense was quick to object. The reason for their reservation: fear for the stability of the Palestinian Authority if, God forbid, the Palestinian Authority has to pay for the terror it finances."

“Deep, deep in the conceptzia!” concluded Rothman.