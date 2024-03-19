Eylon Levy, an Israeli government spokesman who has become one of the leading voices in international Israel advocacy, has been suspended after his response to the words of British Foreign Secretary David Cameron provoked anger in the UK, Channel 12 News reported.

Cameron wrote about a week and a half ago that following his meeting with Israeli Minister Benny Gantz, "I made clear the steps Israel must take to increase aid into Gaza, and the UK's deep concern about the prospect of a military offensive in Rafah. These are tough but necessary conversations."

Levy replied to Cameron and wrote: "It is factually incorrect that the flow of aid has not increased. Last week we had a record 277 trucks. Over the past 2 weeks, there have been nearly 50% MORE food trucks entering compared with before the war. Israel’s crossings have excess capacity and if the UK wants more aid to enter Gaza, it should send it and we’ll make sure it gets in."

In response, Britain demanded clarifications from Israel and said that "as you probably know, the Foreign Secretary discussed the humanitarian issue at length with the Prime Minister, with the Foreign Minister and with Minister Dermer."

"These tweets surprised us, considering the constructive dialogue between the countries, when they come from a good friend and ally. We would like to understand if these tweets actually attack the position of Foreign Secretary Cameron and if they reflect the position of the official Israeli government."