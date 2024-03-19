Throughout the day, numerous launches were identified crossing from Lebanon into several areas in Israeli territory. IDF artillery struck the sources of the fire. Furthermore, a suspicious aerial target crossed from Lebanon into Israeli territory in the area of Yiftach, northern Israel, and was successfully intercepted by the IDF Aerial Defense Array.

As a result of the launches, two IDF soldiers were lightly and moderately injured. The soldiers were evacuated to a hospital to receive medical treatment and their families have been notified.

Additionally, a short while ago, IDF fighter jets struck Hezbollah military compounds in the areas of Ayta ash Shab, Meiss El Jabal, and Al-Adisa. Additional Hezbollah terrorist infrastructure was struck in the areas of Naqoura and Kfarkela.