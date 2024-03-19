Journalist and political analyst, Ben Caspit, agreed with Minister Amihai Eliyahu (Otzma Yehudit) that Israel needs to bring production lines back to Israel.

In an interview with Radio 103FM on Tuesday, Minister Eliyahu called to break away from being dependent on American weapons: "We cannot rely on the US to supply us with weapons. We need to manufacture weapons for ourselves, in a way that will enable Israel to fight extensively without the American pipeline of oxygen."

One of the users, Omer Dank, responded to the remarks, writing that "Israel will not succeed in providing production lines, importing and running inventories of raw materials, types of munitions, and lowering their cost, without even enabling configurations for all munitions and aerial armaments, in order to be independent."

He added: "We have never been independent, so it's better not to claim that this is a new policy, that's how Israel is. We have to acknowledge the situation!"

In response to Dank's remarks, Ben Caspit wrote, "Without doubt, Minister Eliyahu's suggestion is correct: to return production lines to Israel, as much as possible, to try to reach a situation where we are able to supply ourselves with tank shells and bombs."

Even so, "we will never be the US and we will never be able to step into its shoes and we will never be able to become independent in this regard. Not with smart munitions, not with stupid munitions, not with airplanes, not with helicopters and not by any other means. Oh, and not with money or veto rights in the Security Council, and a political umbrella and maybe even a nuclear umbrella, if and when."