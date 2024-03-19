The story of Eli Abraham*, a young boy on life-supporting treatment, garnered a lot of interest in the media. The parents of the boy have expressed their gratitude to the public, and gave a plea to continue the funds.

The boy is one of 40 cases of families in need of financial and moral support, who will receive funds and gifts to be distributed on Purim.

Read the full story on the campaign page>>

The Abraham parents shared “We’re waiting for surgery for our son, and his treatment until then costs us tens of thousands of shekel per month. We’re drained - financially and emotionally.

To know that hundreds of people stand by us financially and emotionally is such an incredible feeling. To all those who helped us, thank you, and to those who haven’t heard of us until now, we still need you.”

Click here to help>>

A large amount is still needed, as the coming month's treatment is not fully covered yet. There are still many more months of treatment, plus the other 39 families. To contribute to the funds and gifts to be distributed on Purim, click below.

CLICK HERE TO DONATE BEFORE PURIM

*To protect the family's privacy, name and details have been changed. Picture has been used for illustrative purposes only.