Two people were wounded in a shooting attack between the Gush Etzion Junction and Migdal Oz this afternoon (Tuesday).

Magen David Adom (MDA) reported that a person was shot in the chest and was evacuated to a hospital in Jerusalem. A second victim was reportedly shot in the shoulder.

The terrorist was neutralized.

The IDF Spokesperson's Unit stated, "A report was received regarding a shooting attack in the area of the Gush Etzion Junction. The terrorist was neutralized."

"During the attack, two Israeli security forces were injured and both were evacuated while conscious to a hospital to receive medical treatment."