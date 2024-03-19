Large signs calling to 'save Ireland from the Jews' were hung from an overpass in Cincinnati, Ohio on Saturday, the Jewish Federation of Cincinnati reported.

The Federation stated, "Early on March 16, the Jewish Federation of Cincinnati and its public affairs arm, the Jewish Community Relations Council, were alerted to the presence of antisemitic banners in Cincinnati bearing the message "Save Ireland from the Jews." Banners were located on two pedestrian bridges near downtown Cincinnati. We immediately coordinated with our security arm, SAFE Cincinnati, law enforcement, and local elected leaders to ensure that the banners were removed without delay—and they were."

"Although the banners are gone, they are a sad reminder of the current prevalence of antisemitism and our need to remain vigilant; however we have not identified any further threats or antisemitic activity related to this incident," it added.

The signs were displayed the day of the St. Patrick's Day Parade.

The Cincinnati Police Department said in a statement, "Over the weekend, CPD received several calls related to an anti-Semitic banner hanging from an overpass in the vicinity of Columbia Parkway. Upon arrival, CPD did confirm the existence of the banner, due to signage being prohibited from hanging from any overpass and the size of the banner which created a safety hazard to motorists traveling underneath, CPD did remove the banner," the release reads. "CPD is not affiliated with any persons, groups, or organizations that may be associated with this rhetoric."

The American Jewish Committee said following the incident, "An outrageous antisemitic banner reading "Save Ireland From the Jews" was hung on an overpass in Cincinnati today. We thank city officials and law enforcement for quickly responding and removing this vile display."