Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday attended a meeting of the Knesset's Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee.

During the meeting, Netanyahu spoke about the upcoming military operation in Rafah, noting that the US has asked Israel not to carry out the operation.

"But we have no other option," Netnayahu told the MKs. "The US attacks are focused on me, because I am preventing the creation of a Palestinian state."

Netanyahu also said that Israel is working on a new border crossing at the intersection of the Gaza, Egypt, and Israel borders at Kerem Shalom. The crossing would replace the Rafah Crossing, and Israel would have control over it. In addition, he noted that Israel must control the Philadelphi Route.

He rejected the proposal to bring the Palestinian Authority into Gaza, saying,"The uncompromising aspiration of the entire Palestinian leadership in all its forms is the elimination of Zionism."

Netanyahu also emphasized that Israel is preventing a humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza, saying, "We are investigating how to distribute the aid through non-local sources, because Hamas has tripped up the attempts to distribute it through locals. We are also looking into private companies."

Regarding the terrorism in Judea and Samaria, he said, "I have asked the IDF to put forward a plan to increase the checkpoints in Judea and Samaria."

"Between the Jordan [River] and the [Mediterranean] Sea, the only security control in any situation must be Israel's," he stressed.