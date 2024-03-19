The Labor and Welfare Committee of the Knesset, led by MK Yisrael Eichler (UTJ), has approved for a second and third reading the proposed changes to the law regarding bereaved families.

The new law establishes that fiances are eligible to be recognized as first degree relatives of fallen soldiers.

The change would bring with it various rights for a period of five years, including a monthly stipend, psychological treatments, and other benefits.

The law will also include the fiances of police officers, prison guards, ISA and Mossad agents, civilian emergency services, and victims of terrorism.