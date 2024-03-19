Education Minister Yoav Kisch announced that the Israel Prize for civilian bravery would be awarded to Menachem Kalmenson and Itiel Zohar, who have become known as "Elhanan’s Team."

“Menachem Kalmenson along with his brother Elhanan and nephew Itiel Zohar, left their house in Otniel on October 7th to save lives in the Gaza region. Despite being told that they were unneeded, they made their way to [Kibbutz] Be'eri and went into the besieged town again and again saving dozens of the inhabitants. In the last house they entered, a terrorist was waiting, who killed Elhanan.”

Elhanan Kalmenson made history after his death as well. His headstone is the first one in the history of Israel's fallen to bear the symbols of two different arms of Israel's security services - both that of the Mossad and the IDF.

Minister Kisch decided that due to the war, the Israel Prize - Israel's most prestigious award - would be awarded to civilians who showed exceptional brotherhood and friendship, demonstrated unusual courage, or brought exceptional hope to Israel, while contributing significantly to the recovery from the October 7th massacre.

Minister Kisch recounted his conversation with the winners, saying, “I had the honor of speaking this morning with the families of Menachem Kalmenson and Itiel Zohar, and announcing to them that they had won the Israel Prize. I thank them for the amazing family and the great heroes they had produced, who are a lighthouse of bravery for all of us and a source of unity and national pride. We are a nation of heroes, and the winners are part of a long line of heroes who risk their lives for the nation and the land. We cannot forget that.”