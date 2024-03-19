Professor Asher Ben-Arieh, dean of the Paul Baerwald School of Social Work and Social Welfare at the Hebrew University in Jerusalem, has announced that Prof. Nadera Shalhoub-Kevorkian will not return to her position in the institution until she apologizes for denying the October 7 massacre.

Shalhoub-Kevorkian was suspended earlier this month from her position at Hebrew University.

"A few days ago, I was forced to announce Professor Nadera Shalhoub-Kevorkian's cessation of instruction at the school," Ben-Arieh wrote, noting that the decision was made prior to the decision by university management. "Unlike the management's suspension instruction, which ended, the decision for her to cease teaching in the school is still valid."

"Since publicizing my decision, and even more so following the publication of the university management's decision, the response has been stormy, and there have been protests for and against

Noting the controversy and protests and counter-protests surrounding the matter, he added, "It is important for me to clarify: The decision is not for various political statements, nor is it for disciplinary violations or violations of these guidelines or those. The decision is ethical, academic, and professional. No political or other pressure on me or the school management led to this decision, and we never were, and will never be, be part of the political game which is happening today."

"The decision rests on one single central matter: Denial of incidents of rape and murder of civilians, women and children, on October 7 - all of which is in complete contradiction to the values of the social work profession, which is the goal of our instruction. Anyone who denies instances of rape and murder cannot teach in a school of social work."

He emphasized that, "The moment Professor Shalhoub-Kevorkian admits that in fact on October 7 there were instances of rape and murder of innocent women and children, as the truth, ethics, and values of social work demand, the decision to cease her teaching will be immediately canceled."

"Refusal on the part of Professor Shalhoub-Kevorkian to recognize the truth and stand alongside the victims will determine that the instruction by Professor Shalhoub-Kevorkian will not be renewed in this school."

In an interview with a podcaster, Shalhoub-Kevorkian said that Israelis are scared when they walk by her when she talks on the phone in Arabic. "They should be scared and they should be afraid because criminals are always afraid," she said in the interview, which was revealed by Channel 14 News.

She added that "they can't take ownership over my land, they can't move my people, they can't kill and not be afraid. So they should be afraid."

"And that's why they're afraid because they can't look us in the face. Their strength is the strength that the international community gives them. Yes, they have strength, and the strength doesn't come from them, they don't have power."

Later in the interview, she remarked: "Now is the time to abolish Zionism, that is the direction I'm going in today. It can't go on anymore, it can't, it's criminal."

"Only by abolishing Zionism can we continue, that's what I want." She said that Israel would use all means to "continue killing, it is a killing machine and a necropolitical regime."

She also claimed that Israel will use "any lie. They started with babies, they continued with rape, and they will continue with a million other lies. We stopped believing them, I hope the world stops believing them."

Shalhoub-Kevorkian made headlines less than a month after the massacre, when she claimed that Israel is committing "genocide" in Gaza.

A letter sent to Shalhoub-Kevorkian by the university's President Prof. Asher Cohen and Rector Prof. Tamir Sheafer at the end of October said that her statements claiming that Israel commits war crimes are incitement for which she may be prosecuted, and that they "are sorry and ashamed that the Hebrew University includes a faculty member like you."