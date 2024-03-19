Members of the National Security Committee headed by MK Tzvika Foghel (Otzma Yehudit) voted on reservations submitted by Knesset MKs Amit Halevi, Moshe Sa'ada, Ariel Kallner, and Tzvi Succot regarding essential changes to the "Al Jazeera Law."

The vote took place ahead of the law's approval for second and third readings by the Knesset plenum.

Unlike in most cases, which see the opposition file reservations to a bill, in this case members of the coalition submitted them, and they were approved.

Among the new sections inserted into the law: Instead of the law applying only during wartime, it will apply at any time when there are emergency instructions; in addition, the closure of Al Jazeera will be forever, and not for only the 60 days previously proposed.

In addition, when defining "wireless device" in the current law, the bill will also note "an internet site" and a device which serves to provide content.

MK Succot, one of those who filed reservations, said, "We led an unprecedented and important process of reservations to the law submitted by the government, after the legal adviser changed it and did not leave any significance to the law. I hope that the amendment passes the plenum's vote, and that the terror channel will finally close."