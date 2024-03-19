The IDF Central Command has decided to establish a professional team to check for the presence of offensive tunnels in Judea and Samaria.

Yediot Ahronot reports that the team will be comprised of engineering and intelligence personnel, as well as civilians professionals. Situational assessments are being carried out on a continual basis according to intelligence or reports that cause suspicion of tunnels.

In the months since the team was established, it has received reports of tunnels in Judea and Samaria, including in the Mt. Hebron and Binyamin regions. A report was also filed several months previously from the town of Bat Hefer, which is near Tulkarm. In each case, no tunnels were found.

IDF forces in northern Samaria discovered five tunnel entrances that did not lead to tunnels.

A security source stated: “We have seen the use of underground facilities as hideouts and weapons depots in the past. We understand that terrorist organizations are attempting to imitate some of the techniques used in Gaza. We are very involved in this, and our main response will be the offensive operations that we frequently carry out.”