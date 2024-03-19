National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir on Monday mocked opposition leader Yair Lapid and his history of making contradictory remarks, as he responded in the Knesset plenum to a motion of no confidence submitted by the opposition.

"I understand that I have to respond here to the motion of no confidence of opposition chairman Yair Lapid, but I have a small problem, MK Lapid, I don't know which of your two left hands to respond to, the daytime Lapid or the nighttime Lapid," said Ben Gvir.

Ben Gvir added, "Purim is not for another few days, but for the chairman of our opposition, the entire year is a costume party. Do I have to answer here to the Lapid who supports a Palestinian state, or to the Lapid who is against a Palestinian state? And is the Lapid who supports a Palestinian state the daytime Lapid? Or is that the nighttime Lapid?”

He continued, "Mr. chairman of the opposition, which Lapid should I respond to - the Lapid who said that the Palestinian Authority should rule Gaza the day after Hamas? Or to the Lapid who said that the Palestinian Authority should not rule Gaza the day after? What is Lapid's position during the day, and what is Lapid's position at night?"

"I truly, Mr. chairman, do not know which Lapid to respond to, the Lapid who said that the gas agreement - the agreement to surrender to Hezbollah - is an agreement that keeps the confrontation with Hezbollah at bay? Or to the Lapid who attacks the government for its security policy in the north? And on this, I do not know which position belongs to the daytime Lapid, and which to the nighttime Lapid," he continued.

He then asked Lapid, "MK Lapid, perhaps you happen to know which Lapid was the one who brought in thousands of workers from Gaza to please Hamas? The daytime Lapid or the nighttime Lapid? Or maybe you can tell us, who is the Lapid who attacked Gantz for entering the government, then offered to enter the government himself instead of Ben Gvir... Who was the daytime Lapid and who is the nighttime Lapid? I really don't know who to respond to, to the Lapid who supported the mass refusal to enlist in the army and the risk to the country’s security just a few months ago, or to the Lapid who is now preaching to the haredim about serving in the army?!"

Ben Gvir addressed those present in the plenum and said, "Perhaps someone here among the members of the Knesset knows whether the Lapid who headed the government for a year and a half and did not work to recruit haredim was the nighttime Lapid, while the Lapid who now submitted a bill to recruit all the haredim was the daytime Lapid, or was it exactly the opposite? For example, was the Lapid who said he landed a helicopter with smoke grenades in Lebanon, the nighttime Lapid or the daytime Lapid? Who was the Lapid who said that you don’t have to be an economist to be Finance Minister, and then said that the Finance Minister must be an economist, the nighttime Lapid or the daytime Lapid?"

He then turned to Lapid again, "Mr. chairman of the opposition, I really want to respond to the motion of no confidence that you submitted, but now we are at dusk, and there is a difficult problem here - which Lapid should I respond to - the nighttime Lapid or the daytime Lapid. Sometimes, a difference of a few minutes does wonders. I'm sure, Mr. chairman of the opposition, that you have an excellent answer. It just depends, of course, on what time of the day it is."

