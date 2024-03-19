MK Amit Halevi (Likud) on Monday expressed support for the inclusion of Minister Gideon Sa'ar in the War Cabinet.

"In the last few days, he sounded an important voice; Lapid and Liberman should also have joined the government," he said in an interview with Radio Kol Chai.

Halevi criticized the conduct of the War Cabinet, saying, "The IDF does not want to rule over Gaza, therefore the operational plan is not in accordance. That should have been the first decision.”

"Israel needs to fully control this entire area. The population gives birth to Hamas, not the other way around. We need to talk in terms of victory."

He blasted the US administration and said, "The Biden administration crosses very basic lines of fair relations between countries. The Prime Minister has the full backing of the Israeli public. The Americans will not decide when there will be elections here. Losing our sovereignty is a greater danger than Hamas."

Sa’ar, who broke off his New Party’s alliance with Benny Gantz’s National Unity Party last week, has clarified that he will not remain in the government if he is not added to the War Cabinet.

“There is no point in my remaining in the government if I do not join the War Cabinet,” he told Channel 12 News on Saturday night. “I told Netanyahu to make up his mind within a few days.”

On Monday, Sa'ar reiterated his demand to join the War Cabinet.

"The truth must be told," he said. "The center of gravity in this war has moved from the Security Cabinet (which became a type of parliament) to the smaller War Cabinet. In the first week of the war, I prioritized the very establishment of the emergency government over my membership in the smaller cabinet. Under the present circumstances, as I detailed - we no longer have that privilege. We must seize the opportunity to try and influence a change in the direction of the war and to make our voice heard at the center of its navigation. We cannot give that up. Because to us, bearing responsibly means something."

“We joined the government that we opposed only because of the war and only to influence the war issue. If we cannot do this – we cannot be in the government," Sa’ar warned. “Either way – we will act out of national responsibility, and out of a commitment to achieving the goals of the war.”