Former US President Donald Trump on Monday lashed out at the Democratic Party and at Jewish Americans who vote for Democrats.

In an interview with Sebastian Gorka on his radio show, Trump said, “The Democrat Party hates Israel…they also see a lot of votes. Don't forget, when you see those Palestinian marches, even I am amazed at how many people are in those marches. And guys like Schumer see that and to him it’s votes. I think it's votes more than anything else because he was always pro-Israel. He's very anti-Israel now.”

Trump then said, “Any Jewish person that votes for Democrats hates their religion. They hate everything about Israel and they should be ashamed of themselves.”

The former President has in the past criticized some members of the US Jewish community for voting for candidates from the Democratic Party.

Last September, Trump criticized liberal Jews in a post on his Truth Social platform on Rosh Hashanah.

The unusual “greeting” from Trump included a graphic stating, "Just a quick reminder for liberal Jews who voted to destroy America & Israel because you believed in false narratives!"

It added, "Let’s hope you learned from your mistake & make better choices moving forward! Happy New Year!”

A year prior, the former US President argued that American Jews do not appreciate what he has done for Israel.

“No President has done more for Israel than I have. Somewhat surprisingly, however, our wonderful Evangelicals are far more appreciative of this than the people of the Jewish faith, especially those living in the U.S.,” he wrote.

“Those living in Israel, though, are a different story - Highest approval rating in the World, could easily be P.M.! U.S. Jews have to get their act together and appreciate what they have in Israel - Before it is too late!” added Trump.

Before that, in an interview with Israeli journalist Barak Ravid, the former President said that "Jewish people in the United States either don’t like Israel or don’t care about Israel.”

In an interview with Ami Magazine in June of 2021, Trump expressed his disappointment with the response of American Jewry to policies he spearheaded as President, policies widely regarded as extremely beneficial to Israel.

“I did the Heights, I did Jerusalem, and I did Iran … I believe we got 25% of the Jewish vote, and it doesn’t make sense,” Trump said. “It just seems strange to me.”

He also noted that “I’m not talking about Orthodox Jews” – and indeed, the increasing support for the Republican Party among the US Orthodox population has long been noted. Among non-Orthodox and non-affiliated Jews, however, support for the Democratic Party remains strong.