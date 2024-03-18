Duvi Honig is founder and Chief Executive Officer of the Orthodox Jewish Chamber Of Commerce and J-biz Expo.

It is no secret that Islamic extremists and their cohorts aim to overtake the West through mass migration and manipulation of our democratic systems. The Squad, with its radical agenda, is actively working towards undermining Western countries and values from within. When important figures like Senator Schumer speak against our allies and in favor of our enemies, they are succeeding in sowing discord and self-destruction within our nation.

Chuck Schumer's recent denouncement of Israel, the only democracy in the Middle East, in pursuit of winning support of Hamas sympathizers in Michigan was equated to dropping a Political Nuclear Bomb.

Senator Schumer's calling for the toppling of a democratically elected government and criticizing Israel while bolstering Hamas have far-reaching consequences that cannot be ignored. These consequences go way beyond Israel. By advocating for the removal of a government that was elected by its people, Schumer is sending a dangerous message that the US government is willing to abandon its values and principles in favor of political expediency. This type of hypocrisy is damaging not only to American's reputation as a democratic leader but also to the relationships with its allies, weakening their trust in America's commitment to promoting democracy and freedom of speech.

Furthermore, Schumer's actions risk pushing more countries to abandon American leadership and ultimately stop using US currency for world trade. This could lead to mass inflation and hurt America's economy to a level never seen before. It is imperative that our leaders uphold the principles of democracy and respect the sovereignty of other nations, rather than recklessly calling for regime change and bolstering extremist groups.

Not Every Statement Is Retractable!

Putin is undoubtedly watching with satisfaction as America's democracy crumbles and its values erode. The recent remarks made by Senator Chuck Schumer, the leader of the US Senate, calling for the dethroning of the only democracy in the Middle East, Israel, while turning a blind eye to the barbarism of Hamas, are a clear indicator of how our own leaders are willingly playing into the hands of our enemies. World powers see an AMERICA IS FOR SALE sign in the window.

Watching America Sell out our principles and values to appease a certain voting block is a dangerous game that can have long-lasting consequences. Just look at the situation with China, where America sold its technology and military R&D in exchange for cheap labor, only to now find itself at a disadvantage as they dominate the world market, US military and economy.

By Senator Chuck Schumer denouncing Israel’s Government, the only democracy in the Middle East, the world witnessed the US crossing a red line not just for Israel but on the essence of the entire free world America claims to represent. As Joe Lieberman has just stated, Imagine Schumer calling on England to replace its Government and the Global Ramifications and turmoil it would create.

By siding with those who seek to harm Israel, Schumer is not only compromising his integrity but also endangering the stability of the region while strengthening Hamas, Hezbollah,Iran and all its anti-western Terror proxies.

As a leader in the US Senate, Schumer must be held accountable for his words and actions. It is not enough to simply brush off his comments as a mistake or misunderstanding. The damage has been done, and it is imperative that we address the root of the issue and ensure that our leaders uphold the values that our country was founded upon. Anything less would be a betrayal of the trust placed in them by the American people.

By trying to unseat the only democratic country in the Middle East our only True Ally in The Middle East Leaves the question On the Table Unanswered!

At What Price Is America For Sale?

America's political leaders need to remember that they are here to serve the American people, not their own interests or the interests of foreign entities. It is not only about winning an election, it is crucial that elected officials know the American people will hold them accountable and demand transparency in their decision-making processes. America cannot allow its leaders to be swayed by money or power, as this will only lead to further erosion of democracy and values undermining the security and integrity of that great country.

It is imperative that we Americans uphold the principles set forth in our constitution and ensure that any legislation introduced or votes placed on the floor adhere to its guidelines. We cannot allow our own leaders to betray our allies and our fundamental beliefs under the guise of political expediency.

In the case of Israel, it is important to remember the crucial role Israel, the only democracy in the Middle East, plays in fighting terrorism and protecting the interests of the West. While we may not always agree with every decision of the Israeli government, we cannot ignore the fact that they are on the front lines battling a relentless enemy. It is easy for we American citizens sitting in the comfort of our homes to criticize their actions, but we must remember the daily threat they face from terrorist organizations like Hamas.

The recent attacks on Israel’s democratically elected government whose nation faces hundreds of missiles fired from the north in the past week alone, going unreported, and continuous threats from Gaza, are a stark reminder of the dangers that exist in the world. We in America cannot afford to turn a blind eye to these realities and instead must stand in solidarity with our allies who are fighting on the front lines to protect our shared values and learn how to put America First!.