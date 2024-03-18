The US government confirmed today (Monday) that Marwan Issa, the deputy commander of the military wing of Hamas, was eliminated in an airstrike last week.

US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan told reporters that following Issa's death, "the rest of the top leaders are in hiding, likely deep in the Hamas tunnel network, and justice will come for them too. We are helping to ensure that."

A week ago, IDF aircraft attacked the Nuseirat camp in Gaza after obtaining accurate intelligence information about Issa's whereabouts.

The IDF has not confirmed Issa's death yet. Last night, IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi suggested that Hamas was trying "very hard to hide" the fates of leaders such as Issa.

Hamas has confirmed his death, according to Lebanese media reports. The terrorist organization also reportedly fears that Israel will try to reach the area where he died first to retrieve his body and use it as a bargaining chip.