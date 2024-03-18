The Shin Bet on Monday evening published a photo from the interrogation of a terrorist arrested in Gaza's Shifa Hospital.

The terrorist, who hid in the hospital, was interrogated at the site by a Shin Bet investigator fighting at the scene together with IDF forces.

"The information which he provided in his questioning was transferred in real time for the continuation of the forces' activity in the field," the Shin Bet said in a statement.

In the hospital, the IDF and Shin Bet have eliminated around 20 terrorists thus far, and arrested dozens of suspects, who are now being interrogated.

תיעוד מהלחימה במרחב בית החולים דובר צה"ל

Following IDF and ISA intelligence indicating the presence of senior Hamas terrorists in the Shifa hospital, IDF and ISA forces conducting precise operational activity in the compound eliminated Faiq Mabhouh, head of the Operations Directorate of Hamas' Internal Security. He was also responsible for coordination of Hamas terrorist activities in the Gaza Strip.

Faiq Mabhouh was eliminated in an encounter with the troops while armed and hiding in a compound at the Shifa hospital, from which he operated and advanced terrorist activity. Numerous weapons were located in the room adjacent to where he was eliminated.